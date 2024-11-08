Storm Duck Injury: Limited in practice Thursday

Duck (ankle) was a limited practice participant Thursday, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Duck has missed the Dolphins' last two regular-season games due to an ankle injury he sustained in Week 7 against the Colts. He's opened the week with consecutive limited practices, which gives him a chance at making his return against the Rams on Monday. Across six regular-season games, Duck has logged 11 tackles (eight solo) and one pass breakup.