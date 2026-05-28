Storm Duck Injury: Still dealing with knee injury
Duck (knee) will not be able to participate in full during OTAs, C Isaiah Smalls II of The Miami Herald reports.
The cornerback suffered a season-ending knee injury in an October regular-season game last year against the Falcons. While he's clearly still dealing with the issue, the fact that he's able to participate at all might be a step in the right direction ahead of training camp. Duck has started four of the 16 games he's played in across two NFL seasons.
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