Storm Duck Injury: Still dealing with knee injury

Duck (knee) will not be able to participate in full during OTAs, C Isaiah Smalls II of The Miami Herald reports.

The cornerback suffered a season-ending knee injury in an October regular-season game last year against the Falcons. While he's clearly still dealing with the issue, the fact that he's able to participate at all might be a step in the right direction ahead of training camp. Duck has started four of the 16 games he's played in across two NFL seasons.