Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Sua Opeta headshot

Sua Opeta News: Re-signs with Tampa Bay

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2025

The Buccaneers re-signed Opeta (knee - ACL) on Tuesday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Opeta spent the entire 2024 campaign on IR due to an ACL tear sustained early during training camp, but the 28-year-old has had enough time to recover that he should be able to participate in the start of offseason activities heading into the 2025 season. He'll offer valuable depth for the interior of an O-line that returns all five starters, and could still be bolstered in April's draft.

Sua Opeta
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now