Sua Opeta News: Re-signs with Tampa Bay

The Buccaneers re-signed Opeta (knee - ACL) on Tuesday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Opeta spent the entire 2024 campaign on IR due to an ACL tear sustained early during training camp, but the 28-year-old has had enough time to recover that he should be able to participate in the start of offseason activities heading into the 2025 season. He'll offer valuable depth for the interior of an O-line that returns all five starters, and could still be bolstered in April's draft.