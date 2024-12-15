Sydney Brown Injury: Done for rest of Sunday

Brown (head) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's contest against the Steelers, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports.

Brown suffered a blow to the head on the game's opening play, ultimately being evaluated for a concussion. It's unclear if he did in fact suffer a concussion, but his day has come to an end regardless. Brown's impact is primarily on special teams, so his absence won't cause any major issues for Philadelphia's defense.