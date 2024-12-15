Sydney Brown Injury: Done for rest of Sunday
Brown (head) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's contest against the Steelers, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports.
Brown suffered a blow to the head on the game's opening play, ultimately being evaluated for a concussion. It's unclear if he did in fact suffer a concussion, but his day has come to an end regardless. Brown's impact is primarily on special teams, so his absence won't cause any major issues for Philadelphia's defense.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now