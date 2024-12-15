Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Sydney Brown headshot

Sydney Brown Injury: Done for rest of Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 15, 2024 at 2:07pm

Brown (head) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's contest against the Steelers, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports.

Brown suffered a blow to the head on the game's opening play, ultimately being evaluated for a concussion. It's unclear if he did in fact suffer a concussion, but his day has come to an end regardless. Brown's impact is primarily on special teams, so his absence won't cause any major issues for Philadelphia's defense.

Sydney Brown
Philadelphia Eagles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now