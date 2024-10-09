Sydney Brown Injury: Full participant in practice

Brown (knee) was listed as a full practice participant on Wednesday's injury report.

Brown underwent surgery in January to repair a torn ACL, which caused him to start the 2024 regular season on injured reserve. The 2023 third-round pick appears to have benefited from the Eagles' Week 5 bye, as he was able to return to practice Wednesday without any limitations. Barring any setbacks, Brown should make his regular-season debut against Cleveland on Sunday.