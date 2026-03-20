Sydney Brown News: Being traded to Falcons

The Eagles are trading Brown to the Falcons, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Per the report, Atlanta is sending picks No. 114 and No. 197 in the 2026 NFL Draft to Philadelphia in exchange for Brown, picks No. 122 and No. 215. Brown, who turns 26 on March 21, is coming off a 2025 campaign in which he recorded 34 tackles in 17 regular-season games with the Eagles. With the Falcons, the 2023 third-rounder will have a chance to step into a key role in his new team's safety corps, while also offering special-teams ability.