Sydney Brown News: Cleared to play against Washington
Brown (concussion) is active for Sunday's game against the Commanders.
Brown was diagnosed with a concussion during the Eagles' Week 15 win over the Steelers. He started the week out with a DNP on Wednesday, but he managed to increase his practice participation that culminated in a full practice Friday. Brown has done enough to clear the league's five-step concussion protocols and will suit up in Sunday's NFC East showdown.
