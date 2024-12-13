Sydney Brown News: Good to go Week 15
Brown (knee) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's battle against Pittsburgh.
Brown didn't play this past Sunday against Carolina, but he appears set to return against the Steelers. The second-year safety began this week as a DNP, but he progressed to a limited practice session Thursday before participating in full Friday. Brown has played primarily on special teams this season while logging just 26 defensive snaps over seven games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now