Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Sydney Brown headshot

Sydney Brown News: Limited role in 2024

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2025

Brown finished the 2024 season with seven total tackles (six solo), while also adding two passes defensed, including one interception, and a forced fumble over 11 regular-season games.

Brown saw his role on defense diminish in his second season with the Eagles, operating primarily as a special-teams option in 2024. The safety missed the first five games of the year with a knee injury, limiting his upside early in the year. Brown figures to be set to play a similar role with Philadelphia in 2025.

Sydney Brown
Philadelphia Eagles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now