Sydney Brown News: Limited role in 2024

Brown finished the 2024 season with seven total tackles (six solo), while also adding two passes defensed, including one interception, and a forced fumble over 11 regular-season games.

Brown saw his role on defense diminish in his second season with the Eagles, operating primarily as a special-teams option in 2024. The safety missed the first five games of the year with a knee injury, limiting his upside early in the year. Brown figures to be set to play a similar role with Philadelphia in 2025.