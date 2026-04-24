Tacario Davis headshot

Tacario Davis News: Picked by Bengals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

The Bengals selected Davis in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 72nd overall.

Davis is unusually tall for a corner at 6-foot-4, 194 pounds, which is helpful at some times but less so others. Though he was a standout starter for Washington overall, Davis' ability to mirror the routes of shorter, quicker receivers will be tested by the NFL's different enforcement of illegal contact rules. With 4.41 speed in addition to his reach, Davis would be a menacing press-man corner if he can avoid penalties in the NFL.

Tacario Davis
Cincinnati Bengals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tacario Davis See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tacario Davis See More
2026 NFL Mock Draft Simulator: Free Summary + Grades
NFL
2026 NFL Mock Draft Simulator: Free Summary + Grades
Author Image
Max Staley
24 days ago