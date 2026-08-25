Tahj Washington News: Let go by Miami
The Dolphins waived Washington on Tuesday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
The 2024 seventh-round pick spent two seasons with the Dolphins. The wide receiver played in just six games during the 2025 regular season, catching three of five targets for 37 yards while being a healthy scratch for much of the season. Washington will now be placed on waivers, and if he clears will become a free agent able to sign with any team. The Dolphins claimed wide receiver Ryan Miller off waivers from the Giants in a corresponding move.
Tahj Washington
Free Agent
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