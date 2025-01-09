Fantasy Football
Taki Taimani headshot

Taki Taimani Injury: Designated to return from IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 9, 2025

The Vikings designated Taimani (ankle) to return from injured reserve Thursday.

Taimani was placed on injured reserve Nov. 1 due to an ankle injury. His 21-day practice window opened Thursday, and he opened the week as a full participant in practice. Barring any setbacks. Taimani could be activated off IR ahead of the Vikings' NFC wild-card game against the Rams on Monday.

Taki Taimani
Minnesota Vikings
