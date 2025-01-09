Taki Taimani Injury: Designated to return from IR
The Vikings designated Taimani (ankle) to return from injured reserve Thursday.
Taimani was placed on injured reserve Nov. 1 due to an ankle injury. His 21-day practice window opened Thursday, and he opened the week as a full participant in practice. Barring any setbacks. Taimani could be activated off IR ahead of the Vikings' NFC wild-card game against the Rams on Monday.
