Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Talanoa Hufanga headshot

Talanoa Hufanga Injury: Activated off IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 7, 2024 at 4:55pm

The 49ers activated Hufanga (wrist) from injured reserve Saturday, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Hufanga was sidelined for the 49ers' last seven games due to a right wrist injury. He was a limited practice participant all week, and while he's still listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears, Hufanga's activation from IR indicates he should be available to play.

Talanoa Hufanga
San Francisco 49ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now