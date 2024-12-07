Talanoa Hufanga Injury: Activated off IR
The 49ers activated Hufanga (wrist) from injured reserve Saturday, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.
Hufanga was sidelined for the 49ers' last seven games due to a right wrist injury. He was a limited practice participant all week, and while he's still listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears, Hufanga's activation from IR indicates he should be available to play.
