Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Talanoa Hufanga headshot

Talanoa Hufanga Injury: Could return in Week 14

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 6, 2024

Hufanga (wrist) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Bears, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Hufanga was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday after missing the 49ers' last seven games due to a wrist injury. He practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday and Thursday, giving himself a chance to suit up in Week 14. However, the USC product must still be activated to the 49ers' active roster in order to play Sunday.

Talanoa Hufanga
San Francisco 49ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now