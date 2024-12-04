Talanoa Hufanga Injury: Designated to return

Hufanga (wrist) was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday.

The 24-year-old has missed San Francisco's last seven games due to a wrist injury sustained in a Week 5 loss to the Cardinals; however, Wednesday's return to practice suggests he's almost recovered from the issue. Hufanga now has 21 days to be activated to the 49ers' active roster before reverting to IR. If activated in time, he has a chance to suit up for San Francisco's Week 14 matchup against the Bears.