Talanoa Hufanga headshot

Talanoa Hufanga Injury: Enters concussion protocol

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 5, 2025

Hufanga was diagnosed with a concussion during Sunday's game against the Cardinals and will not return, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Hufanga was evaluated for a concussion during halftime. His diagnosis means that he will not be able to return to Sunday's game and he'll finish with five tackles (four solo). Tashaun Gipson and Ji'Ayir Brown will serve as the 49ers' safeties for the rest of Sunday's game due to injuries to Hufanga and Malik Mustapha (knee).

Talanoa Hufanga
San Francisco 49ers
More Stats & News
