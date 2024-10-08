Talanoa Hufanga Injury: Extended absence expected

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday that Hufanga has ligament damage in his wrist and will miss about a month, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Hufanga suffered the injury in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals and logged a DNP on the team's practice estimate Monday. Considering he has about a four-week timeline to recover, the USC product will be a candidate for injured reserve. However, if the 49ers feel like he could return sooner, they'll likely avoid that route and not force him to miss the mandatory four games an IR stint brings.