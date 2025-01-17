Fantasy Football
Talanoa Hufanga headshot

Talanoa Hufanga Injury: Injuries mar 2024 season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 17, 2025

Hufanga (concussion) finished with 38 tackles (20 solo) in seven active games in 2024.

Hufanga entered the season rehabbing a torn ACL suffered in Week 11 of the 2023 campaign. Things didn't get any better for the hard-hitting safety this year after appearing in just seven games due to a combination of ankle and wrist injuries before suffering a concussion in the 49ers' final contest. Assuming Hufanga can earn a clean bill of health in 2025, he will hit the open market as an unrestricted free agent after showing promise in four years with San Francisco.

Talanoa Hufanga
San Francisco 49ers
More Stats & News
