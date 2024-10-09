Talanoa Hufanga Injury: Moves to IR

Hufanga (wrist) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday

Hufanga suffered the injury in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals and reportedly suffered ligament damage with an estimated one-month recovery time. Considering the move to IR will guarantee a four-game absence, or about the time it'll take to recover, his move to IR makes sense. The USC product's absence will still be a blow to the 49ers' secondary, and they'll need to turn to George Odum again to handle the strong safety position.