Talanoa Hufanga headshot

Talanoa Hufanga Injury: Moves to IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 9, 2024

Hufanga (wrist) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday

Hufanga suffered the injury in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals and reportedly suffered ligament damage with an estimated one-month recovery time. Considering the move to IR will guarantee a four-game absence, or about the time it'll take to recover, his move to IR makes sense. The USC product's absence will still be a blow to the 49ers' secondary, and they'll need to turn to George Odum again to handle the strong safety position.

Talanoa Hufanga
San Francisco 49ers
