Talanoa Hufanga News: Set to suit up Sunday

Hufanga (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's matchup with Arizona, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Hufanga missed Week 4 versus New England due to an ankle issue, but he'll be able to return go face the Cardinals on Sunday. The safety has played in just one game so far this season, notching seven tackles (four solo) in Week 3 against the Rams. Hufanga's return means Malik Mustapha will likely return to a rotational role after playing all 62 defensive snaps Week 4.