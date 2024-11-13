Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Tank Bigsby headshot

Tank Bigsby Injury: Held out of practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 13, 2024

Bigsby (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday.

Listed with an ankle injury for much of the season, Bigsby limped off the field during the first quarter of Sunday's 12-7 loss to the Vikings. He re-entered the contest but then played just two snaps in the second half, leaving Travis Etienne as the clear leader of Jacksonville's backfield. Etienne and D'Ernest Johnson will handle things Week 11 if Bigsby isn't ready for the matchup with the Detroit on Sunday.

Tank Bigsby
Jacksonville Jaguars
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now