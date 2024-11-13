Tank Bigsby Injury: Held out of practice

Bigsby (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday.

Listed with an ankle injury for much of the season, Bigsby limped off the field during the first quarter of Sunday's 12-7 loss to the Vikings. He re-entered the contest but then played just two snaps in the second half, leaving Travis Etienne as the clear leader of Jacksonville's backfield. Etienne and D'Ernest Johnson will handle things Week 11 if Bigsby isn't ready for the matchup with the Detroit on Sunday.