Tank Bigsby Injury: Hurts ankle Sunday
Bigsby exited Sunday's game against the Vikings due to an ankle injury, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.
Bigsby was shaken up after a three-yard run midway through the first quarter, requiring assistance from trainers to get to the sideline and into the medical tent. If he's unable to return, he'll be contained to a single touch in Week 10. Travis Etienne should lead the Jaguars backfield in the meantime, with D'Ernest Johnson also on hand for RB reps.
