Tank Bigsby headshot

Tank Bigsby Injury: Limited by ankle issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 30, 2024

Bigsby (ankle) was limited at practice Wednesday.

The same applies to fellow RB Travis Etienne (hamstring), who has missed the Jaguars' last two games. Coach Doug Pederson said Wednesday that he "feels good" about Etienne's chances of playing Sunday against the Eagles, which could set the stage for a backfield time-share between Bigsby and Etienne in Week 9, provided Bigsby's ankle issue doesn't impact his availability this weekend.

Tank Bigsby
Jacksonville Jaguars
