Tank Bigsby Injury: Limited practice participant

Bigsby (ankle) was a limited practice participant Wednesday.

Bigsby played through the ankle injury in Sunday's 28-23 loss to Philadelphia, taking a team-high eight carries for 22 yards while playing 55 percent of snaps on offense. Travis Etienne (hamstring) took 72 percent of snaps in the first half but then just nine percent in the second half, barely playing after a dropped pass late in the second quarter resulted in an interception. Bigsby then got most of the snaps after halftime, but with D'Ernest Johnson getting work in clear passing situations, including the final drive. It's a messy backfield, with a tough matchup upcoming against the Vikings on Sunday.