Tank Bigsby Injury: Logs limited practice

Bigsby (shoulder) was limited at practice Wednesday.

Bigsby managed a shoulder issue ahead of this past Monday's 47-10 loss to the Bills, but he suited up for the contest and logged nine snaps on offense (and two carries) behind starting RB Travis Etienne. With no reported setbacks, it's plausible that Bigsby's listed limitations Wednesday were maintenance-related.