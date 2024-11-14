Fantasy Football
Tank Bigsby headshot

Tank Bigsby Injury: Misses another practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 14, 2024

Bigsby (ankle) didn't practice Thursday.

After having logged back-to-back practice absences Wednesday and Thursday, Bigsby's status for Sunday's game against the Lions is cloudy. That outlook could change if he's able to practice in any capacity Friday, but if Bigsby is held out this weekend with an eye toward giving him added healing time during the Jaguars' upcoming Week 12 bye, Travis Etienne would be in line to see added backfield snaps and touches versus Detroit.

Tank Bigsby
Jacksonville Jaguars
