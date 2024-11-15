Tank Bigsby Injury: Not playing in Week 11

Bigsby (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game at Detroit.

Bigsby injured his ankle during this past Sunday's loss to the Vikings. After Bigsby sat out practice Wednesday and Thursday, coach Doug Pederson told Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union that the running back was slated to get back on the field Friday, but that didn't come to pass. As a result, Bigsby won't be available Week 11, leaving the Jaguars backfield to Travis Etienne and D'Ernest Johnson (hamstring).