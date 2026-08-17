Tank Bigsby Injury: Sitting Monday with toe issue
Bigsby won't practice Monday due to a toe injury, Zach Berman of The Athletic reports.
Bigsby started Saturday's preseason game in Baltimore with No. 1 RB Saquon Barkley getting the day off, but the former managed just five yards on two carries and didn't haul in his only target. Now with an injury in tow, Bigsby will join backfield mate Dameon Pierce (hamstring) on the sideline, leaving Will Shipley, Carson Steele and Ja'Quinden Jackson as the healthy reserves at the position behind Barkley.
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