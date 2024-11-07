Tank Bigsby Injury: Still limited at practice

Bigsby (ankle) remained limited in practice Thursday.

The same goes for Travis Etienne (hamstring), with D'Ernest Johnson now on the Jaguars' Week 10 injury report after logging a limited practice Thursday. Friday's final report will reveal the game status' of the three running backs ahead of Sunday's game against the Vikings, but we'd be surprised if either Bigsby or Etienne were sidelined after playing through their respective injury issues last weekend.