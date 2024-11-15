Tank Bigsby Injury: Will practice, optimism for Week 11

Coach Doug Pederson said Bigsby (ankle) will practice Friday, and he's optimistic the running back will be able to play Sunday against the Lions, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.

"Optimistic," Pederson said Friday morning. "But today will be a big day for him." Bigsby missed practice Wednesday and Thursday, but returning to the field Friday will give him a chance to suit up Sunday in Detroit. Bigsby played just 10 snaps before getting hurt last week against the Vikings. If he's cleared to play, the Jaguars will likely continue to use a three-man backfield, consisting of Bigsby, Travis Etienne and D'Ernest Johnson, leaving none as upside fantasy plays against a tough Lions run defense.