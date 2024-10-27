Tank Bigsby News: Appears headed for another start

Bigsby is expected to serve as the Jaguars' lead option out of the backfield Sunday against the Packers with Travis Etienne (hamstring) listed as questionable for the contest but considered a longshot to play, sources tell Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

While serving as a backup to Etienne in the Jaguars' first six games, Bigsby shined in a supporting role, as the second-year back averaged 7.2 yards over his 41 carries during that stretch. He continued to excel while seeing his biggest workload to date in the Jaguars' Week 7 win over the Patriots in London, carrying 26 times for 118 yards and two touchdowns. With Etienne trending toward another absence, Bigsby could be in store for another hefty touch count, though the Jaguars' reluctance to use him on passing downs makes Bigsby somewhat game-script sensitive. If the 2-5 Jaguars were to fall behind early by multiple scores against the 5-2 Packers and make the running game a lesser priority, Bigsby -- who has drawn just two targets all season -- could cede considerable playing time to D'Ernest Johnson.