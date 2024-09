Bigsby (shoulder) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Texans and is expected to play.

Bigbsy has been playing through the shoulder issue the last couple weeks. On the year, he has produced a 14-82-0 rushing line behind Travis Etienne in Jacksonville's backfield. Bigsby has yet to draw a single target in the pass game. Bigsby is little more than a fantasy bench stash.