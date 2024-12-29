Tank Bigsby News: Held to 33 yards

Bigsby rushed the ball 11 times for 33 yards in Sunday's 20-13 win over the Titans.

Bigsby was out-touched 16-11 by Travis Etienne, though his 11 rushing attempts fell in line with his workload for the majority of the season. Even against a beat up Tennesee linebacker corps, Bigsby struggled to find rushing room, with his longest gain going for just seven yards. Given the relatively poor state of the Jaguars' offense and the split backfield, it's difficult to trust Bigsby to produce in Week 18 against the Colts.