Tank Bigsby News: Out-touched 18-11 by Etienne

Bigsby rushed 11 times for 42 yards and didn't catch his only target in Sunday's 32-25 loss to the Jets.

After out-touching Travis Etienne 19-8 in Week 14 against the Titans, Bigsby returned to a complementary role against the Jets, finishing with 11 touches to Etienne's 18. They'll likely continue to work as a tandem in Week 16, when the Jaguars could have a more run-heavy game script than usual in a battle between bottom-feeders against the Raiders. Bigsby has just five catches all season, so he relies almost exclusively on rushing contributions while the versatile Etienne can play in all situations.