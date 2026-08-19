Tank Bigsby News: Returns to practice Wednesday

Bigsby (toe) will participate in Wednesday's practice, Olivia Reiner of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Bigsby was sidelined for Monday's session due to a toe injury, but he may have sat out for maintenance purposes more than anything after he drew the start out of the backfield in place of a resting Saquon Barkley in Saturday's 24-7 loss to the Ravens in the preseason opener. According to EJ Smith of The Philadelphia Inquirer, Bigsby isn't listed among the limited participants in Wednesday's practice, so he's presumably in line to take part in every drill.