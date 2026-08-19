Tank Bigsby headshot

Tank Bigsby News: Returns to practice Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 19, 2026

Bigsby (toe) will participate in Wednesday's practice, Olivia Reiner of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Bigsby was sidelined for Monday's session due to a toe injury, but he may have sat out for maintenance purposes more than anything after he drew the start out of the backfield in place of a resting Saquon Barkley in Saturday's 24-7 loss to the Ravens in the preseason opener. According to EJ Smith of The Philadelphia Inquirer, Bigsby isn't listed among the limited participants in Wednesday's practice, so he's presumably in line to take part in every drill.

Tank Bigsby
Philadelphia Eagles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tank Bigsby See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tank Bigsby See More
2026 Fantasy Football PPR Rankings: NFL Preseason Week 2 Update
NFL
2026 Fantasy Football PPR Rankings: NFL Preseason Week 2 Update
Author Image
Max Staley
2 days ago
Fantasy Football Draft Strategy: Everything To Know From Preseason Week 1
NFL
Fantasy Football Draft Strategy: Everything To Know From Preseason Week 1
Author Image
Ian Hartitz
2 days ago
Box Score Breakdown: NFL Preseason Week 1 Fantasy Recap
NFL
Box Score Breakdown: NFL Preseason Week 1 Fantasy Recap
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
2 days ago
2026 Fantasy Football Auction Draft Cheat Sheet (Printable + Excel)
NFL
2026 Fantasy Football Auction Draft Cheat Sheet (Printable + Excel)
Author Image
Max Staley
3 days ago