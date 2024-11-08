Fantasy Football
Tank Bigsby headshot

Tank Bigsby News: Set for Week 10

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 8, 2024

Bigsby (ankle) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's contest against the Vikings.

Both Bigsby and Travis Etienne (hamstring) were limited in practice all week, but both running backs will be available to the Jaguars offense this weekend. During this past Sunday's defeat at Philadelphia, Bigsby earned 52 percent of the snaps en route to eight carries for 22 yards, while Etienne handled a 31 percent snap share and turned five touches into 30 yards from scrimmage. The breakdown between the pair should be somewhat similar Week 10.

Tank Bigsby
Jacksonville Jaguars
