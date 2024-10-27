Tank Bigsby News: Set to start vs. Green Bay

Bigsby is poised to start Sunday against the Packers with Travis Etienne (hamstring) inactive for a second straight game.

It will be the second straight start for Bigsby after serving as the No. 2 tailback in Jacksonville's first six games of 2024. The 23-year-old excelled in that role prior to Etienne's injury and has 53 carries for 333 yards and four touchdowns across the past four games. He'll likely cede some snaps to D'Ernest Johnson in passing situations, so the game script could dictate how big a workload Bigsby receives given he has just two targets all season.