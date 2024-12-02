Tank Bigsby News: Totals eight touches

Bigsby carried seven times for 28 yards and caught his lone target for seven yards during Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Texas.

The 23-year-old returned from a one-game absence due to an ankle issue and played 46 percent of the offensive snaps. Bigsby appeared on track to take over the starting job earlier this season after a five-game stretch in which he tallied 447 scrimmage yards and four touchdowns, but Etienne now has a bit more upside since he sees more passing-down work in this backfield committee.