Tank Bigsby News: Two touches in preseason loss

Bigsby rushed twice for five yards and failed to bring in his only target in the Eagles' 24-7 preseason loss to the Ravens on Saturday.

The Eagles' projected No. 2 back opened the game with the first-team offense since Saquon Barkley was unsurprisingly inactive. Bigsby touched the ball on Philadelphia's first play from scrimmage and posted a seven-yard run, yet that was wiped out by an offensive holding penalty. The fifth-year pro had a quiet and relatively brief night overall after that point, but all indications point to Bigsby having the primary backup role to Barkley locked up to open the regular season.