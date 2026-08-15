Tank Bigsby News: Two touches in preseason loss
Bigsby rushed twice for five yards and failed to bring in his only target in the Eagles' 24-7 preseason loss to the Ravens on Saturday.
The Eagles' projected No. 2 back opened the game with the first-team offense since Saquon Barkley was unsurprisingly inactive. Bigsby touched the ball on Philadelphia's first play from scrimmage and posted a seven-yard run, yet that was wiped out by an offensive holding penalty. The fifth-year pro had a quiet and relatively brief night overall after that point, but all indications point to Bigsby having the primary backup role to Barkley locked up to open the regular season.
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