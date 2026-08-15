Tank Bigsby headshot

Tank Bigsby News: Two touches in preseason loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 15, 2026 at 9:11pm

Bigsby rushed twice for five yards and failed to bring in his only target in the Eagles' 24-7 preseason loss to the Ravens on Saturday.

The Eagles' projected No. 2 back opened the game with the first-team offense since Saquon Barkley was unsurprisingly inactive. Bigsby touched the ball on Philadelphia's first play from scrimmage and posted a seven-yard run, yet that was wiped out by an offensive holding penalty. The fifth-year pro had a quiet and relatively brief night overall after that point, but all indications point to Bigsby having the primary backup role to Barkley locked up to open the regular season.

Tank Bigsby
Philadelphia Eagles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tank Bigsby See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tank Bigsby See More
Fantasy Football Mock Draft: 12-Team, Half PPR TE Premium with Ian Hartitz
NFL
Fantasy Football Mock Draft: 12-Team, Half PPR TE Premium with Ian Hartitz
Author Image
Ian Hartitz
Yesterday
2026 Dynasty Superflex Rankings: Buy-Low Values vs. ADP
NFL
2026 Dynasty Superflex Rankings: Buy-Low Values vs. ADP
Author Image
Max Staley
Yesterday
2026 Guillotine League Rankings: Avoid Week 1 Elimination
NFL
2026 Guillotine League Rankings: Avoid Week 1 Elimination
Author Image
Steve Bulanda
Yesterday
2026 Fantasy Football ADP: Exploiting Default Rankings on Yahoo
NFL
2026 Fantasy Football ADP: Exploiting Default Rankings on Yahoo
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
2 days ago
2026 Fantasy Football Draft Strategy: Round-by-Round Guide to Ace a Yahoo Fantasy Football Draft
NFL
2026 Fantasy Football Draft Strategy: Round-by-Round Guide to Ace a Yahoo Fantasy Football Draft
Author Image
Ian Hartitz
3 days ago