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Tank Dell Injury: Not participating in OTAs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 28, 2026 at 8:36am

Dell (knee) is not participating in OTAs this week, DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN.com reports.

Dell is on the field in uniform, but he's not sporting a helmet, as the Texans are taking a "patient, long term approach" with the wide receiver this offseason, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston. The 26-year-old has been sidelined since tearing multiple knee ligaments in Week 16 of the 2024 season. While Dell may not participate in offseason workouts, there's a good chance he's on the field at training camp with an eye toward Week 1 of the regular season. If healthy, Dell should occupy a spot in three-wide sets alongside Nico Collins and Jayden Higgins, with Jaylin Noel and Xavier Hutchinson available as sub-package wideouts.

Tank Dell
Houston Texans
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