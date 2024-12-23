Tank Dell Injury: Out for the year

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans said Monday that Dell (knee) will miss the remainder of the season due to a torn ACL and dislocated kneecap in his left knee, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Dell will miss the remainder of his Year 2 campaign due to a pair of severe injuries sustained during Saturday's loss to the Chiefs, which he suffered while hauling in a 30-yard touchdown from QB C.J. Stroud in the third quarter. The severity of Dell's injuries required that he carted off the field and transported to a local hospital. Expect Houston to officially place Dell on IR in the near future, and for him to undergo surgery to begin his recovery process. John Metchie (shoulder), Robert Woods and Xavier Hutchinson will now be called upon to step up at wide receiver behind Nico Collins.