Tank Dell Injury: Suffers significant knee injury
Dell was carted off Saturday's game against the Chiefs after suffering a knee injury, DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN.com reports. His leg was immobilized by a brace.
Dell caught a 30-yard touchdown, but in the process had his knee rolled into by a teammate. The second-year receiver had tallied six catches for 98 yards and a touchdown before suffering the injury during the early stages of the third quarter.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now