Tank Dell Injury: Transported to hospital

Dell was transported to a Kansas City area hospital during Saturday's loss to the Chiefs, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

In the process of hauling in a 30-yard touchdown from C.J. Stroud in the third quarter, Dell had his left leg rolled up on, and teammates immediately motioned to the Texans' sideline for assistance. The leg in question was immobilized by an air cast before Dell was carted off the field. Considering he's requiring a visit to the hospital for further evaluation, there's a decent chance Dell may have played his last snap of the 2024 campaign.