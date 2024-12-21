Fantasy Football
Tank Dell

Tank Dell Injury: Will stay in hospital Saturday night

RotoWire Staff

Published on December 21, 2024

Coach DeMeco Ryans said Dell will remain in a Kansas City area hospital overnight with a "significant" left knee injury that he suffered during Saturday's loss to the Chiefs, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Dell had his left leg rolled up on while gathering in a 30-yard touchdown from QB C.J. Stroud in the back of the end zone during the third quarter. After teammates immediately signaled to the sideline for assistance, Dell's leg was immobilized in an air cast, and he was carted off the field. With a hospital stay required for further evaluation, he very well may have played his game of the season.

Tank Dell
Houston Texans
