Tank Dell Injury: Working back at his own pace
Coach DeMeco Ryans said Monday that he's unsure if Dell (knee) will play during the Texans' preseason slate, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports. "With Tank, he's on his own plan," Ryans noted. "Whatever that entails, geared toward what's best for Tank Dell."
Dell didn't play in Friday's preseason game against the Chargers, which comes as no surprise because he's been limited to individual drills after missing the entire 2025 campaign following a December 2024 play in which he dislocated his left kneecap while also tearing the ACL and MCL in that knee. The Texans' next exhibition is Thursday versus the Raiders, and Houston opens the regular season Sunday, Sept. 13 against the Bills.
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