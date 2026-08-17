Tank Dell headshot

Tank Dell Injury: Working back at his own pace

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

Coach DeMeco Ryans said Monday that he's unsure if Dell (knee) will play during the Texans' preseason slate, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports. "With Tank, he's on his own plan," Ryans noted. "Whatever that entails, geared toward what's best for Tank Dell."

Dell didn't play in Friday's preseason game against the Chargers, which comes as no surprise because he's been limited to individual drills after missing the entire 2025 campaign following a December 2024 play in which he dislocated his left kneecap while also tearing the ACL and MCL in that knee. The Texans' next exhibition is Thursday versus the Raiders, and Houston opens the regular season Sunday, Sept. 13 against the Bills.

Tank Dell
Houston Texans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tank Dell See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tank Dell See More
2026 Fantasy Football Auction Draft Cheat Sheet (Printable + Excel)
NFL
2026 Fantasy Football Auction Draft Cheat Sheet (Printable + Excel)
Author Image
Max Staley
Yesterday
2026 Fantasy Football Cheat Sheet for PPR Leagues (Printable + Excel)
NFL
2026 Fantasy Football Cheat Sheet for PPR Leagues (Printable + Excel)
Author Image
Max Staley
2 days ago
2026 Guillotine League Rankings: Avoid Week 1 Elimination
NFL
2026 Guillotine League Rankings: Avoid Week 1 Elimination
Author Image
Steve Bulanda
3 days ago
Best Ball Analysis: Late-Round Risers in Preseason
NFL
Best Ball Analysis: Late-Round Risers in Preseason
Author Image
John McKechnie
6 days ago
2026 Fantasy Football Sleepers: 32 Teams, 32 Sleepers
NFL
2026 Fantasy Football Sleepers: 32 Teams, 32 Sleepers
Author Image
Mario Puig
6 days ago