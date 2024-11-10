Tank Dell News: Active versus Detroit

Dell (back) is listed as active for Sunday night's game against the Lions.

Dell, who worked fully Wednesday and Thursday, approached the contest listed as questionable after being limited in practice Friday, but he'll be available to face Detroit, unlike fellow wideout Nico Collins (hamstring), who was activated off injured reserve Saturday but deemed inactive Sunday. In that context, barring any in-game setbacks or limitations, Dell should have an opportunity to remain a key cog in Houston's passing game in Week 10 while leading a WR corps that also includes Xavier Hutchinson, Robert Woods, John Metchie and Steven Sims.