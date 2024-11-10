Tank Dell News: Earns nine targets

Dell recorded five receptions on nine targets for 39 yards in Sunday's 26-23 loss to the Lions.

Dell had another game as the Texans' top pass-catching option with Nico Collins (hamstring) sidelined for another week. However, Dell failed to convert his opportunity, turning in a long reception of just 13 yards while also recording only one reception across the final two quarters. Overall, his disappointing season continued, as he's been held below 50 receiving yards in six of nine contests.