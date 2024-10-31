Tank Dell News: Eclipses century mark in loss

Dell secured six of nine targets for 126 yards in the Texans' 21-13 loss to the Jets on Thursday night.

Dell was the last man standing of the Texans' top wideouts with Stefon Diggs (IR, knee) and Nico Collins (IR, hamstring) sidelined, and the second-year pro turned in a season-high yardage total. Dell also tied his personal best in targets for the campaign, and he should continue playing an integral role in a Week 10 interconference home showdown with the Lions on Sunday night, Nov. 10, even with Collins expected to return for that game.