Tank Dell

Tank Dell News: Limited to one catch Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 1, 2024

Dell brought in one of four targets for 23 yards and returned one punt for 14 yards in the Texans' 23-20 win over the Jaguars on Sunday.

Dell recorded his sole catch early in the fourth quarter, a reflection of how unusually quiet the speedy second-year wideout's afternoon was. Dell's target total also tied a season low, and his yardage was his fewest since Week 8. The 2023 third-round pick will now have a Week 14 bye to rest up before resuming a quest to snap what is now a five-game touchdown drought at the expense of the Dolphins in a Week 15 home matchup on Sunday, Dec. 15.

Tank Dell
Houston Texans
