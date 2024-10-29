Tank Dell News: Slots in as top wideout in Week 9

Dell is expected to step into a larger role in the Texans' passing game Thursday against the Jets with Nico Collins (hamstring) set to remain out Week 9 and Stefon Diggs (knee) having been ruled out for the season, ESPN.com reports.

Collins has already missed the Texans' past three games while residing on injured reserve, with Dell producing an 11-92-2 receiving line on 17 targets over that span. Diggs has drawn 23 targets over that same stretch, but after he suffered a season-ending ACL tear in Sunday's 23-20 win over the Colts, the door is open for Dell and fellow wideouts Xavier Hutchinson, Robert Woods and John Metchie as well as tight ends Dalton Schultz and Cade Stover to at least temporarily carve out more volume in the passing game. Collins is reportedly on track with his recovery from the hamstring strain and could be ready to come off IR when first eligible Week 10 to take back his usual duties as the Texans' No. 1 receiver, but Diggs' absence for the rest of the season should still guarantee Dell a fairy sizable role moving forward. Dell had thrived as a rookie last season as the top complement to Collins before breaking his leg in Week 13.